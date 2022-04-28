Uber Eats app increases offer at Asti

Uber Eats, Uber’s popular food delivery platform that allows you to take food at home, has announced an expansion plan with increasing its offer in Asti, and thus its presence in Piedmont. In Asti, the service is activated according to the model of other cities such as Turin, Novara and Alessandria.

Users of the service can get the specialties of more than 20 restaurants in Asti available on the application that is delivered conveniently and securely.

With the new opening, Uber Eats is strengthening its presence in Italy, with around 70 active cities on the platform, and more than 7,000 restaurants on the Uber Eats app.

In a press release, Uber Eats announced that it has a global presence in more than 6,000 cities in 45 countries. The standardization of service in the cities in which it is located is accompanied by double-digit growth in partner restaurants, which today number more than 700,000 worldwide. The growth recorded by the platform goes hand in hand with the number of services offered to consumers and restaurant owners who choose Uber Eats daily.

For consumers, contactless delivery has recently been introduced (users can freely decide through the platform to pick up the delivery at their doorstep or even outside, avoiding direct contact with the carrier. In fact, all deliveries are contactless) or delivery (allows For all users of the application to collect dishes directly from the chosen restaurant after ordering from the platform, thus avoiding the cost of delivery).

To order on Uber Eats, simply download the app, available for both Android and iOS, or call the site www.ubereats.comTo have your favorite dishes delivered straight to your home.