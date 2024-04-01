Use curtains to close the veranda: with these ideas you get privacy and practicality

A veranda requires privacy but it is often not easy to get it and therefore you need to make use of some simple tricks to create it.

To go and “close” the veranda of the house thus Be able to limit prying eyes But also Shelter from sun or rain Thus, creating a kind of additional room with all the amenities does not require enormous economic efforts, but rather organization to be able to create a kind of courtyard closed by curtains.

The balcony is an outdoor space so obviously closing it permanently would not make any sense and would prevent you from enjoying all the intrinsic beauty of this project. However, at times, it is very important to have a little privacy or be able to close the curtains to protect from the heat.

Sunroom Ideas: Get privacy and comfort with curtains

The only solution that is easy to apply, economical and useful at the same time is the solution Choose curtains. Not only are they able to add practicality and privacy at the same time, but also to give the environment a warm touch that can thus improve the aesthetic appearance.

That's why very little is needed to get the right curtains. Obviously for On the veranda you can not buy interior curtains Both in size and material. The best option is to choose curtains that are light but capable of protecting the sun and rain and are therefore made of special materials that make everything resistant to external factors. This is also important for Enjoy your outdoor space without problems in summer and winter So when the temperature is too cold, it is windy or too hot.

The calculation is worth making, not only The space is illuminated because it gives more beauty to the environment But you can also get a great solution from the point of view of use in everyday life. Curtains should therefore be inserted around them as if they were forming a kind of additional wall. This way, if necessary, it will be closed and you will have one complete room with a wall.

There are many solutions you can choose from, there are transparent and opaque solutions that are very beautiful and above all ideal for this purpose in terms of practicality and furnishing. They give comfort and privacy, therefore Protect the interior as much as possible. Then there are roller blinds or panels. They're not exactly the best because they have that typical “solid” look which isn't always crucial for outer space; If there is too much wind they can be damaged But at the same time it is convenient because it does not need to be moved by hand. For those who want something a little more colorful, bamboo or patterned ones are welcome. The main thing is to always evaluate the material because for outdoor blinds it is the most important element of all.