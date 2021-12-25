WhatsApp trick to automatically reply to birthday greetings, without further notice

Do you hear the ground shaking, the glass creaking, the animals running away? That’s right, it’s the Christmas wishes that come, all, in a confused and impersonal way, sent from distant uncles, unknown contacts, unhappy colleagues etc. This will be WhatsApp soon and it is good to start orchestrating a counterattack.

The messaging platform doesn’t actually have many features that do this, but there is a completely parallel and legal app that can offer it to us and it installs an “answering machine” that automatically answers all the messages they access.

It’s called AutoResponder and it allows you to set up an automatic reply to messages, with the ability to choose contacts to do so and at what time it is activated. You can also change the response rate, to make it appear more believable and not a bot (but you are actually a bot).

This app is perfect for Christmas greetings but also for holidays, vacations, illness or simple relaxation, when you don’t want to get bogged down in conversations that you consider useless.

