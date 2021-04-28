USA, summer without a mask and vaccinated break

Outside in the summer Without mask and break for vaccinationAs long as they are small gatherings. This will happen United StatesCenters for Disease Control and PreventionCDC) Loose controls for those who receive two doses of the vaccine.

The use of masks inside buildings is regularly recommended even for those who have been vaccinated.

Easing operations in the United States

The American vaccination campaign continues at full speed, thus a Relaxing anti-Govt rules By health officials.

The CDC revised the guidelines for infection, noting that fully vaccinated people can exercise alone or with other family members. Without wearing a mask.

In the United States, those receiving two doses may encounter small groups of other vaccinated individuals or a combination of unvaccinated and untested individuals.

This is allowed Eat dinner at the restaurant without a mask with relatives and friends From different homes, the C.D.C.

In addition to the recommendation to continue wearing the mask indoors, the CDC invites you to wear it and maintain a social distance even outside, if the risk of contracting a Govt-19 such as sporting events and concerts is high.

Biden: Long road ahead, but already incredible results

“We still have a long way to go, but the results have been incrediblehe said Joe Biden Speaking from the White House North Lawn. “From today, if you are fully vaccinated, you will no longer need to wear a mask outside and in a large crowd,” Biden said of the ease of operations.

“I want to be completely clear. If you are in a meeting like a stadium, conference or concert, you should wear a mask even if you are outside. But starting today, meetings between a group of friends in the park, for a picnic, you can do without the mask, if you are fully vaccinated and outdoors”, Explained the US President.

U.S. health officials believe those who receive the Johnson & Johnson dose or a second dose of Moderna or Pfizer for two weeks will be fully vaccinated.