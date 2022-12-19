December 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

USA fines Fortnite's developer half a billion dollars for: "violating children's privacy"

USA fines Fortnite’s developer half a billion dollars for: “violating children’s privacy”

Noah French December 19, 2022 1 min read

milan – there Federal Trade Commission announced a $520 million deal to be paid by Epic gamesCreator of popular games like Fortnite And Rocket League, accused of violating children’s privacy and defrauding millions of users with unwanted purchases. The agreement provides for registration bans in two separate cases. Bringing it back The New York Times.

Epic Games has agreed to pay $275 million over allegations it violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, a federal law that accused the company of making it more difficult for parents to delete data and sometimes not honoring their requests to delete it.

No. reduces the former 5.7 million was fined — for violating the privacy of minors — was settled in 2019 by Musically, a video-sharing platform later merged with TikTok. As part of the settlement, the Federal Trade Commission required Epic to adopt an automated high-privacy system for children and teens, which would force the company to remove “direct text” and “voice chat” for younger users. Epic has agreed to pay $245 million to compensate consumers affected by its manipulative practices that trick people of all ages into making unwanted purchases.

See also  The author publishes the results of the poll on social media: "4 out of 25 passed". Sakambado: "This is a failure of the teaching process"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

will be adjudicated in the United States

December 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

The pose, the commitment is in the maneuver, but the refreshments are coming. Wedge salt

December 19, 2022 Noah French
1 min read

World Cup, next edition for 48 teams in USA

December 18, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

USA fines Fortnite’s developer half a billion dollars for: “violating children’s privacy”

December 19, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Free loan, now the contract can be registered online

December 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

How Serena Bortone Freezes – Libero Quotidiano

December 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

ASL Scheme to compensate for exams that have been suspended due to equipment failure

December 19, 2022 Karen Hines