USA, FBI arrests two spies: a nuclear engineer and his wife – foreign

Washington, October 10, 2021 – How In spy movies FBI A trap And arrested Two lights Who passed on the military secrets of American nuclear submarines To a foreign country. Message launched from Washington Post, However, it did not specify which secret object was provided.

They ended up in handcuffs in West Virginia A nuclear engineer and his wife, Both charges were passed or attempted to be repeated, confidential information. For Jonathan Toppe, And for his part, his wife DianaBoth Annapolis (Maryland) have opened the doors of the federal prison.

Federal Bureau agents found them in the 007 script: they fooled the couple by pretending to be foreign secret agents. Even the exchange of secrets has nothing to envy the best films of the genre: two spies leave information In a package Wrapped in plastic, covered with digital paper Between two loaves of bread In the middle of a very American peanut butter sandwich. But the bite is not digestible.