October 11, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Michelangelo Formatino's 'Il Pugo' will be released in the United States

Michelangelo Formatino’s ‘Il Pugo’ will be released in the United States

Noah French October 11, 2021 1 min read

Hole From Michelangelo Framardino Released in the United States in 2022. Winner of the Special Jury Award Venice Exhibition And excellent reception New York FestivalThe film begins with a historic event in Italy in the 1960s: at the other end of the country, as tall and tall buildings are being built in the north, a team of young splenologists explore a deep cave in Europe. Unpolluted domestic Calabrian. They will discover the abyss of Fifurdo, then, in 1961, the third deepest cave in Europe.

Venice 78. ‘Hole’, the deepest cave in the world – clip


The film, from the amazing photo taken by the Spologist director who lowered himself with ropes after a training class, was a Fiferto vertical cave, with no dialogues or soundtrack. From Martino was much loved in 2010 by cinema fans around the world Four times.

Venice 78. Presented by Frammartino for ‘Il buco’: “We are the writing experts of underground cinema”


The relationship between man and nature is at the heart of Framardino’s work as a filmmaker at the Milanese Festival. trees, A recommended video installation

Framordino’s “Art” Alberti


See also  Police intervene on the 6th day of a rave party in Viterbese

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

USA, FBI arrests two spies: a nuclear engineer and his wife – foreign

October 10, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Fiano, Movement to Dissolve Forza Nua Tomorrow – Politics

October 10, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

General Motors Introduces Ultra Hands Free Driving for USA and Canada

October 10, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

“I did not fall into your trap”: Ciocca breaks the silence

October 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Michelangelo Formatino’s ‘Il Pugo’ will be released in the United States

October 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

India and China win both tournaments on day two – OA Sport

October 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Diane Melo, a serious victim: ‘She was confused’

October 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese