US quake, 6.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Amsitka island, all details 3B Meteo

June 5, 2022

8:30 p.m.

June 5, 2022

21 seconds

Earthquake on Amsitka Island, USA

A shock Earthquake Richter scale 6.4, occurred in hours 14:49 (1:49 am in Italy) An earthquake is near the island of Amsitka in the United States. The estimated depth was approx 104.6 km. In our specials you can track all the shocks in Italy and the major shocks in the world Earthquakes Division.

Data on earthquakes Updated regularly Joint Research Center, courtesy of the European Commission: GDACS

The question of Famous seismic precursors, Or specific variations of certain scientific parameters, can make us understand that a strong earthquake is still one of the main debates in seismology. In fact, before a major earthquake, the levels of stress that accumulate beneath the earth’s surface involve changes in various parameters. We have been trying for decades to understand whether certain variations can actually represent a reliable seismic precursor, for example the concentration of radon gas. Concentrations of iron, vanadium, arsenic and chromium have increased 20-fold since March-April, just before the Amatris earthquake on August 24.

