US Embassy in Milan speaks on G20 for young entrepreneurs | Video

Milan, 6 Oct (Askanews) – “The best way to secure the future is to create it. And this is what entrepreneurs do: they identify problems in the present, create solutions to those problems, and create businesses to support those solutions.” Robert Justice of the United States, “Global Renaissance – Summit at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance”, hosted by young entrepreneurs from Confindustria. “You need an organization that is not afraid to confront and fight corruption. The worst enemy of entrepreneurs”. The diplomat further explained that the US government is investing heavily in human resources and capital not only to encourage entrepreneurship but also abroad. We do it because we want the advancement of the political, economic and social conditions that allow business to prosper: democracy, diversity, transparency and justice. ”In the future, there must be a place for gender equality. He outlined how important it is to promote women’s employment, full equality and working conditions for men in the leadership, technology, science and green sectors. ” Should, but creating a company with family values ​​so that it can survive for many years and secure the future depends on those who run it. “