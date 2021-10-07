October 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

US Embassy in Milan speaks on G20 for young entrepreneurs | Video

US Embassy in Milan speaks on G20 for young entrepreneurs | Video

Noah French October 7, 2021 1 min read

Milan, 6 Oct (Askanews) – “The best way to secure the future is to create it. And this is what entrepreneurs do: they identify problems in the present, create solutions to those problems, and create businesses to support those solutions.” Robert Justice of the United States, “Global Renaissance – Summit at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance”, hosted by young entrepreneurs from Confindustria. “You need an organization that is not afraid to confront and fight corruption. The worst enemy of entrepreneurs”. The diplomat further explained that the US government is investing heavily in human resources and capital not only to encourage entrepreneurship but also abroad. We do it because we want the advancement of the political, economic and social conditions that allow business to prosper: democracy, diversity, transparency and justice. ”In the future, there must be a place for gender equality. He outlined how important it is to promote women’s employment, full equality and working conditions for men in the leadership, technology, science and green sectors. ” Should, but creating a company with family values ​​so that it can survive for many years and secure the future depends on those who run it. “

See also  Afghanistan, Conte: "My words about" intimate dialogue "with the Taliban for political purposes were exploited by those praising the Arab Renaissance."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elections Rome, Conte: “Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats.”

October 6, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

Policies on transport, waste, greenery and environment projects, comparison

October 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Luca Wildosa underwent surgery to return to the United States

October 6, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

3 min read

Global minimum tax lower and lower: Ireland gets it as low as 15%, which it already applies to multinationals

October 7, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

US Embassy in Milan speaks on G20 for young entrepreneurs | Video

October 7, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

How to Avoid Paying Car Tax: Four Solutions to Know

October 7, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Jessica Selassie vs Rosalinda Canavu: ‘Wrong, I acted from the start’

October 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese