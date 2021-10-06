October 6, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elections Rome, Conte: "Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats."

Elections Rome, Conte: “Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats.”

Noah French October 6, 2021 2 min read

Calendula asked Quality Put 5 stars out of a possible combination? He follows his own self-referential political path, and we allowed him to do it quietly: we are proudly strong in our history and our heritage, and he now faces politics. ”Thus the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte On a page for executive elections Ramakka, Catania area. “Being a national force is another perspective – continue Conte – we wish him good luck, but he is at the beginning of a national political journey, so it seems at least arrogant to me to dictate conditions to others.”

In a statement from the center-left candidate on the ballot, Quolteri said that apart from the possibility of an additional 5-star councilors, Conte said: “Without asking anything, without thinking about the councilors, he said something online about what we think.”

Support Ilfattoquotidiano.it: Your contribution is required

Your support helps ensure our freedom and quality online journalism product is open to all without payrolls. Your contribution is essential to our contribution.
And become a supporter

Thanks,
Peter Gomez


ilFattoquotidiano.it

Support now


Get paid

Previous article

Elections Rome responds to Qualtier Calenda: “Aren’t there M5s in the coup? I confirm. Used to not change his mind between one shift and another. “

Next

See also  Curfew order and tensions: The tense wait of the majority


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

5 min read

Policies on transport, waste, greenery and environment projects, comparison

October 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Luca Wildosa underwent surgery to return to the United States

October 6, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

The Italian brothers interrogated the “black baron” Jongi Lavarini

October 5, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

The Sheikh of Dubai spied on his ex-wife using Pegasus – Ultima Ora

October 6, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Elections Rome, Conte: “Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats.”

October 6, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Unemployed Narrators, Rotice’s “Democratic Creeping Progressive Response”

October 6, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Harrison Ford lunch at Paterney, awaiting Indiana Jones delivery

October 6, 2021 Lorelei Reese