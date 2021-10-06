Elections Rome, Conte: “Does Calenda dictate conditions to Qualteri? He seems arrogant to me. We did not ask for seats.”

Calendula asked Quality Put 5 stars out of a possible combination? He follows his own self-referential political path, and we allowed him to do it quietly: we are proudly strong in our history and our heritage, and he now faces politics. ”Thus the leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte On a page for executive elections Ramakka, Catania area. “Being a national force is another perspective – continue Conte – we wish him good luck, but he is at the beginning of a national political journey, so it seems at least arrogant to me to dictate conditions to others.”

In a statement from the center-left candidate on the ballot, Quolteri said that apart from the possibility of an additional 5-star councilors, Conte said: “Without asking anything, without thinking about the councilors, he said something online about what we think.”