Until the boat leaves (allowed). U.S. Cleaver against Iran in the Adriatic

The Treasury Department has attacked an Emirati company linked to an oil company suspected of carrying crude oil from the Islamic Republic, which also stopped at Trieste port in recent weeks. He has been trapped in Rijeka for a month, pending Croatian investigations

In New round The U.S. Treasury Department has decided to impose sanctions on Iran, including a company registered in the Free Trade Zone in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, and is suspected of being associated with an oil company that flew the Panama flag and carrying crude oil from Iran.

The Treasury authorizes both Iranian petrochemical manufacturers and “international leading companies and shipping companies” based in Hong Kong and the United Arab Emirates. The network said in a statement that the network would “facilitate international transactions and avoid sanctions by supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals to customers in the People’s Republic of China and other parts of East Asia.”

Among the affected companies is Usem General Trading FZ, which claims to be the owner of Leonid Tanker, which flew the Panamanian flag between June and November 2020. Leonid has the same technical manager as ISM (International Security Management) – another company based in the United Arab Emirates. , Vroom Marine Ventures FZE – which carried the ARC 1 from March 2022 to June 13, the aforementioned Panamanian flagship. It has been stationed on the coast of Croatia for a month after being in Port Trieste for 31 hours between May 19 and 20.

Its path, Said on Formiche.net, Which is very different. “The original oil came from Iran’s Cork Island and was later shipped from ship to ARC 1,” he said. Claire Jungman, Chief Staff With unity against nuclear Iran, a Formiche.net. The tanker later said, “The ship was involved in a transfer to another ship, probably to rename Iranian oil. Repeated transfer from ship to ship is a common Iranian technique Cheating AIS transponders ”, it is creating the wrong way, the expert continued. “Anyone who wants to buy an alternative to Russian oil should carefully inspect the ship’s records and conduct a tough one. Due diligence To determine the true appearance of the load, ”he concluded.

Recently, the management has shifted to another UAE company with the same address in Vanguard Marine Ventures, Sharjah. ARC 1 is under investigation by government officials over the source of oil in Rijeka.

Its history is intertwined with that of Greece and Iran, and it has been going on since the third week of May. These are just two chapters on how US pressure on Iran is closely affecting Europe, according to many observers involved in the stalemate over the JCPOA nuclear deal. Greek authorities first seized (initially confiscated) Iranian oil cargo in accordance with US sanctions, and then Iran retaliated by seizing two Greek ships. Tehran says Athens is preparing legal documents for the release of two captured Greek ships. As reported by Bloomberg.