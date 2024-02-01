Until Dawn 2: A report reveals why it was never produced

With the return of Until Dawn on PS5 and PC, many players have returned to wondering if there is a possibility of seeing a direct sequel next. But to some extent, Until Dawn 2 already exists and it's called The Quarryone of the latest games from Supermassive Games.

Obviously this is not our statement, but information shared by someone new Report on time extension. Everything has been shared now but it dates back to 2022, when an investigation was conducted into Supermassive Games' internal problems. The article was not published for various reasons unrelated to Until Dawn and only now reveals a series of interesting information shared by six employees.

In Brave, Super Mass Games Work has begun on a prototype for Until Dawn 2 for SonyBut the project was eventually banned. After that, the team found a new publisher in Google for Stadia, but this last agreement also fell through due to the platform's closure. Eventually, 2K picked up the project and released it. Obviously the game is not affiliated with Sony, it cannot be called Until Dawn 2 and it cannot contain direct links.