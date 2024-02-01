Zenless Zone Zero for PS5 has been officially announced via a presentation

Zenlis zero areaMiHoYo's new RPG within the HoyoVerse, was It has been officially announced for PS5with Show trailer During the state of play held this evening.

In fact, the game has been confirmed to be coming to consoles, but platforms have yet to be specified, although it has long been suspected to be PlayStation, so PS5 confirmation doesn't exactly come as a surprise.

It is an RPG with gacha elements coming from the award-winning Hoyoverse company, which has now become a veritable empire in the respective field.

After Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, this Zenless Zone Zero also arrives, which continues in the same vein already set by the company's other titles.