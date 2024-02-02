Bagnatica, mayor: “Be careful on the hills, a dog is attacked by a wild animal. Checks with camera traps”

“Last Saturday on Bagnatica Hill, a small, medium-sized dog fell victim to an attack by an unknown animal.” The mayor of Bagnatica, Roberto Scarpellini, announced this in a post published on the evening of Thursday, February 1, on the municipality's Facebook and Instagram pages. «The event – writes the mayor – It follows similar events reported in Brusaporto in recent months. The Forest Police of Trescor Balnerio, to whom the dog owner has filed a complaint and with whom the undersigned is in constant contact, They ruled out with a very high probability that the aggressor animal was a wolf. The two most commonly accepted hypotheses are, in order of probability: one or more feral dogs or wild boars. “In order to identify the animals and thanks to the support of the municipality of Brusaporto, they were installed From camera traps in the event area.”