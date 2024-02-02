February 2, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Bagnatica, mayor: “Be careful on the hills, a dog is attacked by a wild animal. Checks with camera traps”

Bagnatica, mayor: “Be careful on the hills, a dog is attacked by a wild animal. Checks with camera traps”

Gerald Bax February 2, 2024 2 min read

“Last Saturday on Bagnatica Hill, a small, medium-sized dog fell victim to an attack by an unknown animal.” The mayor of Bagnatica, Roberto Scarpellini, announced this in a post published on the evening of Thursday, February 1, on the municipality's Facebook and Instagram pages. «The event – writes the mayor – It follows similar events reported in Brusaporto in recent months. The Forest Police of Trescor Balnerio, to whom the dog owner has filed a complaint and with whom the undersigned is in constant contact, They ruled out with a very high probability that the aggressor animal was a wolf. The two most commonly accepted hypotheses are, in order of probability: one or more feral dogs or wild boars. “In order to identify the animals and thanks to the support of the municipality of Brusaporto, they were installed From camera traps in the event area.”

Bagnatica is the first reported case. “in this sentence” The mayor advises residents about this “Don't go to the hill alone But only in company, and avoid leaving marked trails until the animal is identified and the situation resolved “Anyone who sees or knows the relevant facts, do not hesitate to report it to me or report it directly to the Trescore Balneario Police Station.” The mayor also called for dogs to be kept on a leash. Below is the post that appeared on Instagram.

See also  Spends $57,000 in Covid Compensation for Pokémon Card: Arrested for Fraud - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Until Dawn 2: A report reveals why it was never produced

February 1, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Zenless Zone Zero for PS5 has been officially announced via a presentation

February 1, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

BMW 4 Series: Light redesign

February 1, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Bagnatica, mayor: “Be careful on the hills, a dog is attacked by a wild animal. Checks with camera traps”

February 2, 2024 Gerald Bax
3 min read

Germany, agricultural diesel prevents maneuver: CDU governors want other changes, and the Council of States postpones until March

February 2, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Three scenarios for America in the Middle East: What might happen

February 1, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

Istat, futsal, “all you can eat” padel and water aerobics enter the basket – Il Tempo

February 1, 2024 Karen Hines