Birmingham – After the defeat to Chelsea, Manchester City is once again forced to postpone the party To win the championship. Manchester United beat Aston Villa Al Park Villa with Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood and Cavani Networks. In case of defeat, the Red Devils would have given the mathematical victory to the cousins . In the other match of the day, Wolverhampton beat Albion on a comeback.

Aston Villa – Manchester United 1-3, the Red Devils win back

At Villa Park, the hosts opened the match with the left foot Bertrand Traore at 24 ‘. United responded by increasing the pressure in search of a return, In the event of defeat, they would hand over the title to the city cousins. Solskjaer’s team reacted in the second half, within a few minutes. In the 51st minute, Douglas Louise Pogba landed in the area, and the referee blew the whistle from the penalty spot From eleven meters Bruno Fernandez is not mistaken. After five minutes, the doubling comes Signed by Greenwood with assistance from One-Bissaka. In the final comes the third goal with Cavani, who headed a cross Rashford Aston Villa was expelled due to yellow double A. Watkins.

Wolverhampton-Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1

Clash at the bottom of the table between Wolverhampton and Albion Molino Stadium. The match was opened in the 13th minute after a header from a dunk who was then sent off in the 53rd minute for a bad foul on Fabio Silva. With the extra man, the hosts manage to respond and find First, a draw with Traore in the 76th minute, then the advantageous goal in the 90th minute with Gibbs White.. Messy final with 7 minutes of recovery and Mobay (Albion) fired at the last minute for protests. With this victory, Wolverhampton rose to 12th place with 45 points.

