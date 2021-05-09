May 9, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

United beat Aston Villa

United beat Aston Villa

Mirabelle Hunt May 9, 2021 2 min read

Birmingham – After the defeat to Chelsea, Manchester City is once again forced to postpone the party To win the championship. Manchester United beat Aston Villa Al Park Villa with Bruno Fernandes, Greenwood and Cavani Networks. In case of defeat, the Red Devils would have given the mathematical victory to the cousins. In the other match of the day, Wolverhampton beat Albion on a comeback.

Aston Villa – Manchester United 1-3, the Red Devils win back

At Villa Park, the hosts opened the match with the left foot Bertrand Traore at 24 ‘. United responded by increasing the pressure in search of a return, In the event of defeat, they would hand over the title to the city cousins. Solskjaer’s team reacted in the second half, within a few minutes. In the 51st minute, Douglas Louise Pogba landed in the area, and the referee blew the whistle from the penalty spot From eleven meters Bruno Fernandez is not mistaken. After five minutes, the doubling comes Signed by Greenwood with assistance from One-Bissaka. In the final comes the third goal with Cavani, who headed a cross Rashford Aston Villa was expelled due to yellow double A. Watkins.

Aston Villa-Manchester United, match report and stats

Wolverhampton-Brighton and Hove Albion 2-1

Clash at the bottom of the table between Wolverhampton and Albion Molino Stadium. The match was opened in the 13th minute after a header from a dunk who was then sent off in the 53rd minute for a bad foul on Fabio Silva. With the extra man, the hosts manage to respond and find First, a draw with Traore in the 76th minute, then the advantageous goal in the 90th minute with Gibbs White.. Messy final with 7 minutes of recovery and Mobay (Albion) fired at the last minute for protests. With this victory, Wolverhampton rose to 12th place with 45 points.

READ  Olympia miss the second match point, and Bayern miss the fifth game

Wolverhampton-Brighton & Hove Albion, match report and stats

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Boxing ‘Canelo’ Alvarez without hitches: beat Saunders by giving up at the end of the eighth round in front of 73,000 spectators – SPORT

May 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Inzaghi: The critical episodes are remorse. Milinkovic KO, I’ll explain ”

May 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

LEGO Speed ​​Champions 2021: the UN Super Garage in Miniatura!

May 8, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

Here are some excellent tips to save on your electricity bill, and also find out what high consumption depends on

May 9, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Tommaso Zurzi arrives with the touching message: “I miss you every day”.

May 9, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA is interested in China for the return of the missile to the atmosphere

May 9, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

United beat Aston Villa

May 9, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt