Unicorn Overlord: Demo is also now available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, download link

With a day delay compared to the Nintendo Switch version, as of today Free demo to Unicorn overlord It is also available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series. An excellent opportunity to try out the promising strategy RPG from Atlus and Vanillaware.
According to official details, this demo version allows you to play The first 5 hours of the full version Unicorn Overlord, with the ability to transfer your progress if you decide to purchase it. We're talking about a very large amount of time for a demo, and thus it should give everyone the opportunity to get an idea of the beginning of the plot and the dynamics behind the gameplay.
If you're interested, you can download the demo from the PlayStation Store Playstation 4 H PS5from the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. For completeness, here is also the link to the online store for the beta version of Nintendo Switch.
Unicorn Overlord will arrive in a few weeks
Before we leave you, we remind you that Unicorn Overlord will be available for all the above platforms starting fromMarch 8, 2024. For those who don't know, it is a Japanese role-playing game produced by Vanillaware and created by the authors of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Odin Sphere.
The game follows the adventures of Prince Alan, who attempts to restore his kingdom with the help of over 60 recruitable characters. The title combines elements of exploration, management, and real-time combat, all in Vanillaware's signature art style. If you want to know more, we refer you to our review of Unicorn Overlord.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Goodbye WhatsApp, these mobile phones will be without it from February 29. the list
WhatsApp changes messages: new format
Below is a list of Samsung smartphones that will receive the update