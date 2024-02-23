Unicorn Overlord: Demo is also now available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox, download link

With a day delay compared to the Nintendo Switch version, as of today Free demo to Unicorn overlord It is also available on PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series. An excellent opportunity to try out the promising strategy RPG from Atlus and Vanillaware.

According to official details, this demo version allows you to play The first 5 hours of the full version Unicorn Overlord, with the ability to transfer your progress if you decide to purchase it. We're talking about a very large amount of time for a demo, and thus it should give everyone the opportunity to get an idea of ​​the beginning of the plot and the dynamics behind the gameplay.

If you're interested, you can download the demo from the PlayStation Store Playstation 4 H PS5from the Xbox Store for Xbox Series X|S. For completeness, here is also the link to the online store for the beta version of Nintendo Switch.