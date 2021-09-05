September 5, 2021

Update 1.3.1 adds new maps, skills, weapons and difficulty - Nerd4.life

Update 1.3.1 adds new maps, skills, weapons and difficulty – Nerd4.life

September 5, 2021

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Once again ready to expand with an update. L ‘Update 1.3.1 It will include new content, including maps, skills, weapons, and a new difficulty level. The release date has been set September 7, 2021. Details here.

As shared by the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account, Valhalla will include three new maps for the mode. river raids, to which new weapons and new pieces of equipment will also be added, among which certainly the category of short swords. Additionally, there will be three new abilities, which we don’t have details of at the moment. Finally, for anyone who finds the game too easy, there will be a way to reach a new difficulty level called “Nightmare”.

We also assume that the fileUpdate 1.3.1 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also includes a number of bug fixes and flaws. As always, we will have to wait for the release to find out exactly what this update offers, test it first hand or with a more detailed official patch note.

Finally, here is the first video comparison of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey on PS5 and Xbox Series X with the following gene patches. Staying at Ubisoft, we would like to point out that The Paper House is entering the Watch Dogs Legion, here is the trailer for the cross mission.

READ  Video shows in Unreal Engine 5 Lumen, the new technology - Nerd4.life

