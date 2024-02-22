Goodbye WhatsApp, these mobile phones will be without it from February 29. the list

Some and many people will stay Without WhatsApp As of February 29, 2024. At the end of this month, the popular instant messaging application will stop working on some phone models.

Under theComplete list of mobile phones Who will no longer be able to use WhatsApp in a few days.

At the end of every month, WhatsApp reports a list of mobile phones on which it will no longer be possible to use its services. This change is due to the minimum requirements required according to the application updates.

I mobile phones Which They will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from February 29 They will receive a notification. What are these devices?

List of mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29

It is important for all people who own old cell phones to know WhatsApp is compatible at the moment Only with all mobile devices that have Android 5.0 or later and 300MB of storage space.

If you have a cell phone model that has different features and is older, you will likely receive the message “Your device is not compatible with this version”While downloading from Google Play. This will be confirmation that your device is You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.

To find out if your phone is among those affected by the app block, here Cell phone list Which will not be compatible with the app as of February 29th:

Samsung mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy X2.

LG mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29th

LG Optimus L3

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus L2

LG Optimus L4

LG Optimus F6

LG activation

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Huawei mobiles without WhatsApp as of February 29

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

iPhone without WhatsApp starting February 29

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE

iPhone 6s plus

More mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29th

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

ZTE V956 – UMI X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE great note

Fi F1THL W8

Wiko Sync Five

Wenko Dark Knight

Archos 53 Platinum

If your mobile phone is mentioned in this list then it means so You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Even if the smartphone works for all other functions, if you need the messaging app, you will need to purchase another device model as of February 29.