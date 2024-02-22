Goodbye WhatsApp, these mobile phones will be without it from February 29. the list

Some and many people will stay Without WhatsApp As of February 29, 2024. At the end of this month, the popular instant messaging application will stop working on some phone models.
Under theComplete list of mobile phones Who will no longer be able to use WhatsApp in a few days.
At the end of every month, WhatsApp reports a list of mobile phones on which it will no longer be possible to use its services. This change is due to the minimum requirements required according to the application updates.
I mobile phones Which They will no longer be able to use WhatsApp from February 29 They will receive a notification. What are these devices?
List of mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29
It is important for all people who own old cell phones to know WhatsApp is compatible at the moment Only with all mobile devices that have Android 5.0 or later and 300MB of storage space.
If you have a cell phone model that has different features and is older, you will likely receive the message “Your device is not compatible with this version”While downloading from Google Play. This will be confirmation that your device is You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp.
To find out if your phone is among those affected by the app block, here Cell phone list Which will not be compatible with the app as of February 29th:
Samsung mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend II
- Samsung Galaxy X2.
LG mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29th
- LG Optimus L3
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus L5
- LG Optimus L7
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3Q
- LG Optimus L2
- LG Optimus L4
- LG Optimus F6
- LG activation
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
Huawei mobiles without WhatsApp as of February 29
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
iPhone without WhatsApp starting February 29
- iPhone 6s
- iPhone SE
- iPhone 6s plus
More mobile phones without WhatsApp as of February 29th
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- ZTE V956 – UMI X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE great note
- Fi F1THL W8
- Wiko Sync Five
- Wenko Dark Knight
- Archos 53 Platinum
If your mobile phone is mentioned in this list then it means so You will no longer be able to use WhatsApp. Even if the smartphone works for all other functions, if you need the messaging app, you will need to purchase another device model as of February 29.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
WhatsApp changes messages: new format
Below is a list of Samsung smartphones that will receive the update
Hi-Fi Rush on PS5: Release date announced by Microsoft and Bethesda