“Building a new Juventus, a new board of directors, to better defend ourselves”

Turin – Guido Facchiago, Director of Tuttosport, spoke to SkySport24 for comment An exciting shift in Juventus management:”Breaking news is the one that comes from the property and the company. The idea is to build a new Juventus to better defend themselves. There are two open fronts, with the Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turin. The first is the most urgent, which called for a rewrite of the budget. Rewrites Juventus were forced to do, but make it clear that everything that was done happened according to the rules. However, a split arose in the painting. Not all directors agreed with this line, perhaps they wanted a softer attitude towards Consop. This crack, according to the owners and Agnelli himself, weakened Juventus in defense. So it was decided with John Elkann to reset the board.”