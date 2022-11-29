November 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

"Building a new Juventus, a new board of directors, to better defend ourselves"

“Building a new Juventus, a new board of directors, to better defend ourselves”

Mirabelle Hunt November 29, 2022 2 min read

Turin – Guido Facchiago, Director of Tuttosport, spoke to SkySport24 for comment An exciting shift in Juventus management:”Breaking news is the one that comes from the property and the company. The idea is to build a new Juventus to better defend themselves. There are two open fronts, with the Consob and the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Turin. The first is the most urgent, which called for a rewrite of the budget. Rewrites Juventus were forced to do, but make it clear that everything that was done happened according to the rules. However, a split arose in the painting. Not all directors agreed with this line, perhaps they wanted a softer attitude towards Consop. This crack, according to the owners and Agnelli himself, weakened Juventus in defense. So it was decided with John Elkann to reset the board.”

Manager Facciago on the new Juventus

Now it will be John Elkann who will establish new rosters and a new board of directors. The already announced choice of general manager is indicative, with Scanavino having confidence, a technical, administrative and rigorous man. Juventus will be technicians and experts in administrative law and corporate governance. At first there will be a little space for the sporty part, which will find continuation for example in the Cherubini. But Juventus is preparing to face these battles, two legal storms, believing that they are right and will emerge victorious. That’s why it’s doing it with new management tied more to experience and technical ability. So Andrea Agnelli will not be installed as president, and his resignations are real“.

See also  Pininfarina x La Martina "The Modulo Edition"

Participate in the Tuttosport League Fantasy Championship and win great prizes!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

3 min read

Unana is out of the squad for disciplinary reasons. The World Cup is over

November 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Sir Robin Knox Johnston, President of the Cape Horners Association

November 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

“I like a supercar? If it’s a Ferrari, even better! I like playing left-back. Between me and Mbappe…”

November 28, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

In the United States, online sales surpassed $9 billion for the first time on Black Friday

November 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

The new Volkswagen T-Cross 2022-2023 year, a series of cardinal changes for the restyling awaits

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Prince William announces the stars for the Earthshot Award

November 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Graphic review at Spazio 165 in Camaiore

November 29, 2022 Karen Hines