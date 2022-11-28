desktop computers
//js2.gazzettaobjects.it//notifications/global_notifications.json
https://www.gazzetta.it/notifiche/global_notifications.json
November 28, 2022
Sir Robin Knox Johnston, the first man to sail solo non-stop around the world, has agreed to be appointed President of the International Association of Cape Horners. In addition, French solo sailing legend Jean-Luc van den Heide accepted the appointment as vice president. Ashley Manton, President of IACH, made the announcement this week at the association’s annual luncheon in Portsmouth, UK. “Sir Robin and Jean-Luc are two of the biggest names in ocean sailing, and their reputation and prestige in the sport reflect our international association’s goals of celebrating and promoting all who complete the Cape Horn Tour under sail and meet the IACH eligibility criteria.”
Share this post:
Involved:
To access the service, select the data processing options and click Continue.
“Entrepreneur. Social media ninja. Music nerd. Award-winning introvert. Beer trailblazer.”
More Stories
“I like a supercar? If it’s a Ferrari, even better! I like playing left-back. Between me and Mbappe…”
Grosso is not enough, Roma at +6
List of honors for the winning teams