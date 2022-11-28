November 28, 2022

Sir Robin Knox Johnston, the first man to sail solo non-stop around the world, has agreed to be appointed President of the International Association of Cape Horners. In addition, French solo sailing legend Jean-Luc van den Heide accepted the appointment as vice president. Ashley Manton, President of IACH, made the announcement this week at the association’s annual luncheon in Portsmouth, UK. “Sir Robin and Jean-Luc are two of the biggest names in ocean sailing, and their reputation and prestige in the sport reflect our international association’s goals of celebrating and promoting all who complete the Cape Horn Tour under sail and meet the IACH eligibility criteria.”