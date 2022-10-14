Europa League, Lazio Sturm Graz 2-2 at Olimpico

At the Olympics, Immobile and Pedro’s goals are not enough, Buffing’s double gives the Austrians an equal. Lazarie kicked out

in European LeagueAnd the Lazio-Sturm Graz 2-2. The result that collects biancocelesti from I will see to 5 points after four days in Group F which sees all teams with the same score. A difficult match in the Olympic, tense which Lazio managed to open by playing the first half in a step up only at 45 minutes from a penalty kick. Property After Pedro’s cross in the 35th minute. Despite the recovery Lazarie kicked out The game changed in the second half. Wandering It equalized in the 56th minute for Sturm Graz, then the Austrians attempted to overturn with several attempts from distance before being subjected to a double. Pedro With Duck by Siebenhandl. 83 ‘but still Wandering Signed 2-2 final.

the match

Nobody wants to win the sixth set European LeagueBut no one wants to give up. Lazio And the Sturm Graz, just like Feyenoord and Midgeland in the afternoon, they didn’t get past 2-2 and after four rounds they were all within five points. The Olympic challenge, difficult regardless of the rings, was conditioned byLazarie kicked out In the first half rebound with Lazio Just take the initiative. They outnumbered them during the second half, team I will see She twice failed to keep her head up front, always allowing herself to reach the Evening Star for Danish talent WanderingTo take over.

After all, the difficulties Lazio To keep the tunes and focus on the near double challenge of the Championship and Cup being known, it is announced many times and in different ways by Sarri himself. Against Sturm Graz, however, the pianoceleste played the first half in a step up, touching advantage with excitement. Pedro’s cross At 35 ‘and find a pen Property Right in 45 minutes. Before the rest, however, he was expelled lasari He overturned all match plans, forcing Lazio to work harder than expected.

The Austrians in the second half caught the talent in 2003 Wandering Off the bench, Hoglund’s substitute went to Atalanta, and the former Copenhagener did the good and bad weather, immediately finding a tie in the 56th minute using a restart after the ball was lost by Cataldi in midfield. A quarter of an hour later, Sturm Graz committed several times Providel From a distance, but ultimately, Lazio benefited from playing quickly and in the strait between Felipe Anderson and Pedro, and found a new advantage with the Spaniard with the connivance of the opposing goalkeeper.

did? Not even for a dream, let alone this group F. Seven minutes from the end still wanderingImpenetrable, starting from the right, go back to hitting the left hand Providel In the near goal of the final 2-2.

Table

LAZIO-STURM GRAZ 2-2

Lazio (4-3-3): Providel 6 Lazari 5, Patrick 6, Gila 5.5, Hisage 6; Basic 5.5 (13′ st Milinkovic-Savic 6), Cataldi 5 (13′ st Vecino 5.5), Luis Alberto 6 (13′ st Felipe Anderson 6.5); Pedro 7, Building 6.5 (34′ st Cancellieri sv), Zaccagni 6 (1′ st Marusic 6). Available: Maximiano, Magro, Antonio, Romagnoli, Casale, Romero, Rado. Coach: Sarri 6.

Sturm Graz (4-3-1-2): Siebenhandl 5.5; Ingolitsch 5.5, Affengruber 5, Wuthrich 6, Dante 6; Hierlander 5.5 (34′ st Sarkaria sv), Stankovic 6 (34′ st Ljubic sv), Prass 5.5; Kiteishvili 5.5 (13′ st Horvat 6.5); Ajeti 6 (34′ st Jantscher sv), Emegha 5 (1′ st Boving 7.5). Available: Schutzenor, Giuliani, Borkowitz, Fucini, Oroz, Schneige, Wells. Coach: Ilzer 6.5.

Rule: Stegmann

Signs: 45′ platform. Property (L), 11′ st Boving (S), 26′ st Pedro (L), 38′ st Boving (S)

ammonite: property (L); Engulic, Kitishvili, Avengruber, Stankovic, Brass, Lubeck (S)

Fired: 47′ Lazare (left) vs. total yellow cards