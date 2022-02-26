February 26, 2022

Ukraine, USA Is ready to help Zhelensky leave Kiev – one last time

Noah French February 26, 2022 1 min read

(ANSA) – New York, February 25 – The United States is ready to help Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky leave Kiev to avoid being captured or killed by Russian forces.

So far, however, Zhelensky has denied this. The Washington Post quoted US and Ukrainian sources as saying.

Meanwhile, Russian Commander-in-Chief Valery Gerasimov and Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu are ending up in view of US sanctions. It was announced by the US Treasury and its sanctions list includes President Vladimir Putin and Secretary of State Sergei Lavrov.

Some major Wall Street banks are advising Washington not to expel Russia from Swift: doing so could have a major impact on the world economy.

According to the Bloomberg News Agency, the big banks have recommended that lawmakers and the Biden administration continue with other sanctions to punish Moscow for occupying Ukraine.

The White House has told Congress that it needs $ 6.4 billion in new funding to help Ukraine.

About 2.9 billion resources will go to humanitarian and security assistance, while 3.5 billion to the Pentagon. (Handle).

Reproduction Assigned by © Copyright ANSA


