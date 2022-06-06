Ukraine, even British missile launchers will have a range of 80 km – the last hour

(ANSA) – LONDON, June 06 – The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with missile launchers with a range of up to 80 km to counter the Russian offensive. This was confirmed by the British Ministry of Defense today.



In a statement, the ministry said the multiple launch missile systems, the M270 Mlrs, would “significantly increase the capabilities of Ukrainian forces”. This decision was made in close coordination with the United States, which announced last week the supply of HIMARS systems with a range of 80 km.



The Ukrainians have long requested more rocket launchers that would allow them to strike deep into Russian positions by placing batteries farther from the front. Concerned that the United States could be seen as a warring party, US President Joe Biden, however, ruled out providing Ukraine with long-range missile launch systems that could reach Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin warned yesterday that Moscow would hit new targets if the West provided long-range missiles, saying that current arms shipments to Kyiv were aimed at “prolonging the conflict”.



"If the international community maintains its support, Ukraine can win," British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said. Wallace added that "Russia's strategy is changing and our support must change as well," stressing that these new weapons will allow the Ukrainians "to better protect themselves from the brutal use of long-range artillery that Putin's forces have indiscriminately used to protect themselves on the ground." To date, British military support for Ukraine amounts to more than 750 million pounds (874 million euros).


