October 3, 2022

Ukraine and Kiev are making progress in the Kherson region

October 3, 2022

Ukraine launched an offensive in the south to regain control of the lands occupied by Russia. The Russian Defense Ministry admits that the clashes moved to the Milokayev region and near Andreivka in the Kherson region.

Kyiv today declared “full control” of Lyman, an important logistics hub for Russian forces deployed in the southeast of the country. In a video posted on Telegram, President Volodymyr Zelensky specified that this result was achieved at 12.30 today (local time).

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced that Ukrainian forces after occupying Lyman make progress in Kherson region. In an interview with CNN, Austin said he recorded a “change in the dynamics on the battlefield.” He added that Ukrainian soldiers “fought very well in the Kharkiv region and moved to take advantage of opportunities. The fighting in the Kherson region is going a little slower, but they are making progress.”

In the evening video, Zelensky returned to talk about NATO. The president said, according to “Ukrinform”: “Nine countries of NATO have supported Ukraine’s aspirations to become a full member of the alliance. We are moving in this direction. I am sure that we will realize our project.”

