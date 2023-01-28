January 28, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to ban the use of the SBF signal for allegedly interacting with evidence

Noah French January 28, 2023 2 min read

Recently, federal prosecutors sought to modify the bail terms of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of FTX. Avoid attempts to influence testimony.

The Documents Court actions filed on January 27 asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to bar US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan from contacting “current or former employees” of FTX or Alameda.

Prosecutors sought the restraining order, alleging Bankman-Fried contact Ryan MillerFTX US’s current general counsel, via signal and email on January 15, tries “Influence” Miller’s testimony. Document cited:

“I really want to reconnect, see if there’s any way we can have a constructive relationship, use each other as a resource if possible, or at least see each other through things.”

Advocates also demanded that Bankman-Fried be Use of encrypted communication applications is prohibited.

“The defendant shall not use any encrypted or ephemeral calling or messaging applications, including but not limited to Signal.”

The filing also argues that Bankman-Fried’s use of the signal is consistent with “one version” of using the app for prohibitive purposes.

As of December 2022, Bankmann-Fried denied it Be involved in or aware of group chat “Wirefraud” on the signal just hours before being arrested by Bahamian police.

The group chat reportedly included members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, including FTX co-founder Zixiao “Gary” Wang, FTX engineer Nishad Singh and former Alameda CEO Carolyn Ellison. Send confidential information about FTX and Alameda prior to the crash.

It comes after attorneys representing FTX in the bankruptcy proceedings argued on Jan. 26 that Bankman-Fried’s immediate family should be questioned. Any financial benefits They may have received from the exchange.

See also  Temperatures, suddenly summer returns with highs of almost 30 ° C, we will see when and where »ILMETEO.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Weather report. A severe cold wave from the US and Canada. Thrilling End of January « 3B Weather

January 28, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

A shower of opinions and criticism about Matteo Messina Tenaro, then clarity

January 28, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Maria Cristina Ventura’s lifeless body was found after 5 days of searching

January 27, 2023 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

U.S. prosecutors are seeking to ban the use of the SBF signal for allegedly interacting with evidence

January 28, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Salary Increase for Loyal Employees: What is the Seniority Increase?

January 28, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

Lavinia sends her mother abroad

January 28, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

NASA: Suspension of procedure for Lucy plate opening

January 28, 2023 Karen Hines