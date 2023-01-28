U.S. prosecutors are seeking to ban the use of the SBF signal for allegedly interacting with evidence

Recently, federal prosecutors sought to modify the bail terms of Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the former CEO of FTX. Avoid attempts to influence testimony.

The Documents Court actions filed on January 27 asked the Department of Justice (DOJ) to bar US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan from contacting “current or former employees” of FTX or Alameda.

Prosecutors sought the restraining order, alleging Bankman-Fried contact Ryan MillerFTX US’s current general counsel, via signal and email on January 15, tries “Influence” Miller’s testimony. Document cited:

“I really want to reconnect, see if there’s any way we can have a constructive relationship, use each other as a resource if possible, or at least see each other through things.”

Advocates also demanded that Bankman-Fried be Use of encrypted communication applications is prohibited.

“The defendant shall not use any encrypted or ephemeral calling or messaging applications, including but not limited to Signal.”

The filing also argues that Bankman-Fried’s use of the signal is consistent with “one version” of using the app for prohibitive purposes.

As of December 2022, Bankmann-Fried denied it Be involved in or aware of group chat “Wirefraud” on the signal just hours before being arrested by Bahamian police.

The group chat reportedly included members of Bankman-Fried’s inner circle, including FTX co-founder Zixiao “Gary” Wang, FTX engineer Nishad Singh and former Alameda CEO Carolyn Ellison. Send confidential information about FTX and Alameda prior to the crash.

It comes after attorneys representing FTX in the bankruptcy proceedings argued on Jan. 26 that Bankman-Fried’s immediate family should be questioned. Any financial benefits They may have received from the exchange.