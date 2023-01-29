January 29, 2023

A tense climate in Sweden’s accession to NATO – the tempo

Noah French January 29, 2023 1 min read

Turkey advises against travel to the US and Europe, in apparent retaliation to similar recommendations from the West towards the Edogan-led nation. The US and major EU countries have already advised their citizens against attending mass events or traveling to Turkey for tourism. The warnings come amid diplomatic tensions over Sweden and Finland’s refusal to join NATO.

So “there are dangerous levels of religious intolerance and hatred in Europe,” warns the Turkish Foreign Ministry. It should also be said that Ankara has recently been targeted by anti-Islamic protests by a right-wing extremist who was allowed to burn a Koran in front of the Turkish embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. In another note, Ankara DeCastry says, “There have been recent incidents of verbal and physical attacks and acts of racism against foreigners across the United States.” A tension that shows no signs of easing.

A tense climate in Sweden's accession to NATO – the tempo

