Attack on abortion in America, stars from Lizzo to Spielberg take the stage

Since the US Supreme Court overturned the conviction Roe v. Wade Affecting the freedom of abortion in all states of the federation, many artists and public figures have spoken out in defense of the right to choose, and have often put their hand in their wallet to support the campaign for the protection of women. Steven Spielberg and his wife, an actress Cape CapeshawDonations of $25,000 each were made in Kansas, where the movement to protect the right to terminate a pregnancy scored its first victory on August 2: in a poll on August 2, it was 59 percent against 41 percent.

While other referendums are sure to come, a Supreme Court ruling that questioned abortion rights returns the final decision to the states, costing the Yes campaign in Kansas about $11 million. Defeated by the defeat, the abortion front argued against the interference of the “sovereign liberal elite,” a definition that included announcements and donations from Hollywood celebrities as well as music stars.

In recent months, various organizations involved in protecting women’s right to choose abortion have received several donations. LizoThe famous singer of the LGBTQ + movement donated a million dollars to Planned Parenthood, Rage Against the Machine They pledged $475,000, with $250,000 coming from the singer. Ariana Grande. Every month, then, the actress Mila Kunis He pays the money, and uses humor to do it on behalf of the former vice president Mike PenceAccording to Trump.

Other artists have already expressed themselves against such punishment Phoebe BridgersI am Trash, Questlove, Ser, Taylor Swift and many others. And many voices of protest were raised at the Glastonbury festival, among them Billie Eilish, she said during her set: “Today is a very dark day for women in America.” when Joe Talbot of the British just Dedicated their song mother “For every mother and every woman’s right to choose to be a mother or not”.

Recent attacks on pregnancy choice rights, especially after the repeal of the sentence Roe v. Wade The Supreme Court on June 24 prompted several celebrities to share their experiences. Many note that their willingness to speak out comes from their desire to oppose decisions that restrict access to abortion. Their narratives were accompanied by highly popular storytelling programs such as “Shout Your Abortion” and “We Testify,” which aimed to support people who wanted to share their abortion stories to normalize and counter the stigma of the practice.

Celebrities have been sharing their experiences in this vein for years. In 1989, the actress Debbie Reynolds said during an interview with Joan RiversBecause abortion was illegal, she was forced to carry the pregnancy even after the fetus died at seven-and-a-half months. “In those days, abortion was not allowed, even if you were sick, you were raped or the baby died,” she said. “It’s disgusting to think that such laws exist.” After consultation, she agreed to have the embryo removed, although “it was more dangerous than ever” in those years.

In 1991, the actress Whoopi Goldberg He condemned the use of crutches for self-induced abortion. In 2012, his colleague Vanessa WilliamsNow a starDesperate HousewivesShe wrote about her high school abortion in her memoirYou don’t know anythingAnd A said Date line: “Being pregnant is the scariest thing that can happen in your life. I knew in high school it was something I wasn’t prepared for.” In 2016, Naya Rivera He wrote in his memoirsSorry No Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up In 2010, I had a miscarriage during a day off from filming happiness. In the same year, Chelsea Handler wrote about playboy Two miscarriages in one year as a teenager. “We all make mistakes, and it happened to me twice when I was 16,” she wrote. “I am grateful to be able to have an abortion legally without risking my health or bankrupting myself or my family. God, I don’t look back and wish I had that baby.

I had a miscarriage in October last year while I was on tour. I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves such access. Here’s a great list of places you can donate right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — Traitor Joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022

This year in May, the singer-songwriter also Phoebe Bridgers She was moved to share her abortion experience, writing on Twitter: “I had an abortion last October while on tour. I went back to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It’s easy. Everyone deserves this kind of access.” American singer-songwriter Rowe V. A few days after the Supreme Court quashed the hunt Hulsey Wrote an article for VogueHeadline: “My Abortion Saved My Life”, writing: “I had three abortions before my 24th birthday. It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant easily, but I struggle to maintain the pregnancy. One of my abortions. Involuntary required post-operative care, for me. A subtle way of saying that I needed an abortion because my body was unable to terminate the pregnancy completely and without medical intervention I would have succumbed to sepsis.. I was scared and helpless for myself. I desperately wanted to end the pregnancy which was threatening my life.

HulseyThe woman, who gave birth in July 2021, added: “Many people have asked me if I have reconsidered my position on abortion after years of struggling to give birth. The answer is definitely no. . In fact, I have never felt so strongly about it. My abortion saved my life and my life. It made way for the son to get his.”

Shortly after the Supreme Court overturned Actress Roe v Rita Moreno talked withVarietyShe first discussed her botched abortion before the landmark 1973 verdict in her 2011 memoir. “The doctor didn’t really do anything but bleed me. In other words, he wasn’t well. I didn’t know it at the time, but I could have died. What a mess. What a terrible mess,” he said. Moreno said he was happy when the Roe v. Wade ruling came down in 1973 and was “scared and horrified” following the court’s decision to overturn it. “We must be busy,” he said.