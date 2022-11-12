Serie A: Empoli with Cremonese double victory – football

Empoli beat Cremonese 2-0 in the fifteenth round of the Italian Serie A. match record

Two consecutive victories in “Castellani” for Empoli earns in less than a week a very heavy six points. After Sassuolo beat Cremonese also 2-0, thanks to two goals in the second half through Campiaghi and Baresi.

Success, against the Alvini team, is too heavy for the classification in the relegation zone: in fact Empoli rises to +10 right on the grigiorossi, currently in third place. Thus Tuscans go to the world stop with the perfect arrangement of those who are seasonal targets. Cremonese who showed great character, only three great saves by Vicario – called up again by national team coach Mancini – saved the score for the hosts.

Alvini’s boys came back to lose after three straight draws, the eighth knockout in his championship and end 2022 without ever winning the first division. Zanetti changes five men compared to the challenge he lost to Napoli. Suspended and injured Danzi Loberto is out, while Stojanovic, Haas and Marin are left for artistic choice.

Ebuehi plays on the right wing, while Walukiewicz supports Ismajli in the center of the defence. Grassi is in the control room, with right midfielder Akpa Akpro and Lammers back at the start in attack alongside Satriano. Seven changes, however, for Alvini, who revolutionized the team after the draw against Milan. Hendry and Luciovelli won their votes with Bianchetti and Vasquez’s defense, while Cernicola returned to the right wing in place of Giglioni. Pickel and Ascacibar regained their place in the middle of the field by having Escalante and Castagnetti sit on the bench. No goals and little feelings in the first half.

The Tuscans kept the game, but the guests had the greatest chances. In two minutes, Alvini’s team made two dangerous jobs with the excellent Bonaiotto, the first with a header from Cernicola’s cross and the second with a cross, but in both cases Vicario shows, as always, a great reaction. At 36′ Buonaiuto tries again and attempts an overhead kick that ends high. Half an hour later the match is interrupted by a violent Grassi-Aiwu plane crash, with the midfielder suffering the worst and being rescued with plenty of bandages. Blue strikers Lammers and Satriano were bad, and far from threatening Karneski. In the interval, Zanetti threw at Campiaghi who scored after 16 seconds: he anticipates Aywo on the edge of the area and scores his first Serie A goal with a southern ball in front of Karneski. , however, having to deal with the vicar in a state of mercy and able to oppose various attempts.

In the final, the doubling comes on Bajrami’s counter-attack: a assist for Campiaghi who sees the result saved by Karneski, the young Parisian hurls himself onto the bell tower and scores 2-0.