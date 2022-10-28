If you put it that way, say goodbye to your savings

The fall and winter months we will soon see will be very complicated from an economic point of view, because electricity and gas bills are skyrocketing.

According to recent studies, in fact, the cost of energy bills has practically doubled compared to corresponding bills dating back to the previous year.

One of the main problems when it comes to electricity and gas consumption is undoubtedly the heating problem. Indeed, during the fall and winter, one of the main problems is a significant drop in temperatures, with the need for heating of the home environment.

So today we offer you a series of practical tips for using Electric ovenin a way that significantly reduces energy consumption and thus saves the monthly bills to be paid over the next few months.

One of the first tips is to set different power levels, which can be adjusted quickly and easily, in order to adapt to the environment to be heated. So try to set the lowest level, especially with regard to the latest stoves that are able to guarantee high performance.

Other useful tips

Aside from safety rules to always keep in mind, another useful tip is to do so Avoid placing the electric stove at the back of sofas, furniture and other such obstacles. In this way, in fact, the flow of hot air will be blocked, which will not be able to effectively heat the room in which we find ourselves and all other household environments.

The best solution, in the use of electric fireplaces, is to place it as close to the ground as possible, where the heated air will rise naturally and thus be able to heat the entire home environment in which we find ourselves. Other than that it is always important Try to get rid of any kind of drafts present in the home environmentBecause it greatly harms good heating and leads to increased consumption of electricity and gas.

A useful trick in this case, for example, is Put the electric stove under the windowThus preventing cold air (which could enter through the window) from circulating inside the room. It is very important to have good fixtures, because, if they are of good quality, they are able to effectively insulate the home environment.

In the case of the night hours, try to limit their use as much as possible: in this case it would be better to use electric blankets, both for heating and to avoid wasting unnecessary energy to increase the temperature inside rooms that we do not use.