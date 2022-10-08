Turkey or Poland? USA Seconds – OA Game

A hot Saturday at the World Cup 2022 Women’s Volleyball, the final match of the second group stage is being played. Italy, who topped Group E, will face China in a live match. The Blues must win the big match to finally finish the accounts, otherwise they will have to rely on the hands of Belgium to close in front of everyone: the Yellow Tigers must beat Brazil at 17.00 and lift themselves again against China tomorrow. Paola Ekonu and his teammates are aware of the capital importance of this match as its result will determine the pairings for the quarter-finals.: First place would mean challenging Japan or Belgium for the quarter-finalsApart from sensational results, when A second or third place lead to a big match against Brazil.

Complete the picture in Pool FThe situation is very hot. At 15:00 USA must defeat already eliminated Thailand and closely in the second position. At 5.30pm Serbia holds the fate of the entire group in their hands: the world champions, already in first place, can decide whether to win or lose against Turkey.. If assured against coach Giovanni Guidetti’s girls, they will also be ahead of the quarter-finals. If they win, the match from inside or outside will be against Poland, who must beat Germany at 20.30. Hypotheses and assumptions in the tail of a snake can bite its own tail and reveal its own criticisms. Dominican Republic-Canada is a tie, unless Poland loses, and the Caribbean wins the quarter-finals.

World Volleyball Calendar Today

