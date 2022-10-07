Next week, there is a risk of storms in many areas on Monday, then other news; Trend »ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, storm risk in many areas as early as Monday, then other news; trend

Weather forecast for next weekA strong wave of bad weather is coming and it will hit part of Italy Next weekFirst Monday, October 10. The reason is to be found in his arrival A dangerous storm Thunderstorms and heavy rain should occur in our country.

It does not end there: if we look at the medium and long term, the worst is expected later, say in the middle of the month.

However, the focus is already on when, from early next week Monday, October 10A Mediterranean hurricanes It also deepens the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea in the form of storms and strong winds.

Really spins up Stuck From the high pressure, both east and north, thus significantly trapped, stable and active for a while in the same areas.

The biggest risk of this type of configuration is concern Persistence of storm events The same areas can be stressed for hours, which occurs in more severe cases flash flood.

Also, due to the counter-clockwise movement of the currents, the eddy will attract warmer air from the southern quadrants Extreme weather events.

The same is expected High risk configurationInland, 100/200 L/m2 of rain can fall in a very short period of time, or the equivalent of the expected rainfall for the entire month.

According to the latest updates, the areas to be monitored will initially be two Major IslandsThe LazioThe CampaniaThe Calabria Follow more Basilicata And Puglia.

The getting worse At the very least, he will emphasize these areas alternating with some dry and sunny intervals Until Thursday the 13th There is still a chance of heavy thunderstorms.

However, in other parts of Italy, weather conditions are expected to be more stable and sunny due to temporary high pressure protection.

But beware, the latest maps of major international weather models today bring other news: a New unstable front Starting at this time from the northern regions, we can have an impact on our country Weekend of October 15/16.

However, we will get a chance to talk about it in our next updates.

Abundant rain is expected early in the week across the central south and main islands