January 13, 2022

Ukraine: The US Senate has prepared sanctions against Russia and North America

Noah French January 13, 2022

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) – The Senate is battling over two bills that would impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

First, Republican Senator Ted Cruz aims to introduce immediate sanctions against the Russian-German North Stream 2 gas pipeline.

Second, senator Dem Bob Menendez, with the support of the White House, is offering a wide range of sanctions – against his inner circle, according to Vladimir Putin and the Wall Street Journal – but only in the event that Moscow invades Ukraine.

The Biden administration is pressuring uncertain Dem senators to stop voting in Republican action, thus reducing pressure on the Kremlin and increasing already high tensions.

Dem law provides for the banning of financial news services in Russia (such as Swift) and the banning of North Stream 2 (suspending relations with Berlin for non-compromise) and related transactions. To Russian sovereign debt. The move also authorizes the immediate transfer of another 500 million military aid and weapons and military equipment to Kiev in the event of a Russian occupation. (Handle).

