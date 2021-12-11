Trump’s ex-chief of staff received a coup plan against Biden before the attack on Congress: but he ignored it

detailed plan, 38 pages in Power point To engineer what should have been Anomaly base In order to prevent delivery to White House between Donald Trump e Joe Biden. This is what many senators and members of the administration have done pole They received a few days fromassalto Capitol Hill On January 6, as the former White House chief of staff revealed, Mark Meadows, who handed over the file to the Congressional Post-Election Inquiry Committee.
To plan a coup that would have been unprecedented in the democratic history of the United States, they report guardian e The New York Times, It was Former colonel in the Texas Army A proponent of the stolen election thesis which, prior to the attack on Capitol Hill, made it reach the mailboxes of many politicians and government officials who nonetheless ignored it. In a text entitled Election fraud, foreign interference and options for January 6 Advised the former president of Immediately declare a state of emergency National security concerns in order to delay Senate confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory.
