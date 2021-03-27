Tragic death in England: Mother goes to party for six days – daughter dies

A young mother celebrates her 18th birthday in the UK for several days. Meanwhile, her 20-month-old daughter is home alone. When the girl returned, the baby was dead. Autopsy considers negligence to be the cause of death. The mother pleaded guilty in court.

To celebrate her 18th birthday, a young mother in the UK left her little daughter alone for several days – the little girl died. The 19-year-old has now pleaded guilty to murder in court, according to the Times. An autopsy revealed that the 20-month-old girl had died of neglect. She had hunger, thirst, and fever.

The mother and daughter lived in a council flat in the southern English coastal city of Brighton. Social workers have an office on the campus, but according to officials, the apartments have not been checked. Surveillance camera footage showed the young man leaving the apartment on the afternoon of his 18th birthday and never returning six days later. Meanwhile, the young woman celebrated in Brighton, London, Coventry and Solihull, sometimes 200 kilometers away.

In court, the 19-year-old pleaded guilty to murdering his daughter between December 4 and 12, 2019. She only spoke to confirm her name and pawn her guilt. The Times reported that she put her hands on her face and wiped a tear from her eye after reading the murder charges. His father appeared in the courtroom.

The mother, who dialed the emergency number 999 at 6pm on December 11, said her baby would no longer wake up. It was pronounced dead on arrival at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital in Brighton.

Chief Investigator Andy Wallstonhome said: “This has been a particularly bad investigation for my team and me. We are continuing to prepare for the May sentence with a view to pleading guilty in this case.” The verdict is expected on May 28.