Meteor or attack suspected: A vortex of glowing beam occurs on Seattle

The glowing rain of glowing objects shines through the sky in northwestern America. The origin of this phenomenon is confusing on social networks. An expert can explain this phenomenon: Behind it is the US billionaire Elon Muskin ‘SpaceX space travel agency.

Mysterious, meteor-like objects in the sky over the northwestern United States from Portland to Seattle. Although some suspect the meteorite may have been late Thursday evening, the fire jet was the wreckage of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. This was announced by “Kattu”, a local television station affiliated with the American broadcaster ABC.

Astronomer Jonathan McDowell said the second phase of the company’s rocket from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk did not burn as planned. The SpaceX rocket was launched at the beginning of the month, after which the space debris that landed on it circled around the world for 22 days.

Shortly after takeoff, space debris was about to re-enter the atmosphere – a Harvard University researcher says SpaceX did not explain why that did not happen. The re-entry was noticed by experts, but the calculation was not so easy due to the rapid speed.

“We knew it was going to happen, but we could not predict it would be Seattle. This is the main reason why people are surprised,” McDowell said. At a speed of about 27,000 kilometers per hour, the space missile could easily land on the other end of the world if experts miscalculate a bit. The astronomer said such re-inputs were not uncommon. “Something like this happens once a week somewhere in the world.”

However, for the people of Oregon and Washington it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, as many stunned Twitter posts testify. “I have never seen anything incredible in my life,” one user wrote.