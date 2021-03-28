Military leaders from 12 countries have condemned the firing on protesters in Myanmar

In a joint statement, top military officials from twelve countries spoke out against the violence in Myanmar. Germany is one of the signatories.

Military leaders from a dozen countries, including the United States and Germany, have collectively condemned the military junta’s violence against civilians in Myanmar. Great Britain, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Denmark, Japan, South Korea, Canada, Australia and New Zealand took part in the extraordinary joint statement issued on Sunday, saying “a professional army adheres to international standards of conduct and is responsible for protecting and harming the people it serves.”

Army leaders called on the Myanmar military to “work to stop violence and restore respect and credibility among the people of Myanmar.”

On Saturday, Army Day in Myanmar, nearly 90 people were killed by security forces, according to the Local Political Prisoners Association (AAPP). This is the bloodiest day of the struggle against military rule in Southeast Asia to date. The United Nations says the victims include children.

Since the February 1 military coup, the military junta in Myanmar has faced massive and brutal struggles. More than 2,600 protesters have been arrested since the protests began, with a total of 420 killed, according to local human rights activists. Protesters, among others, are demanding the release of the government’s Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democracy.