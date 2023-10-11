October 11, 2023

Towards a United Nations List of Europe in Tuscany

Noah French October 11, 2023 1 min read

On Saturday 14 October at 9.30 am at Sala Blu del Fuligno via Faenza 48 in Florence, in the presence of National Secretary Riccardo Maggi and Regional Coordinator Federico Eligi, the European List of the United States will be presented on the Political Platform. Tuscany will be in European and administrative elections, starting with the municipality of Florence for the mayoral elections.

On the one hand, a list that focuses on the challenges and problems of the European Union, starting from the need for a qualitative leap in European political integration with more sovereignty and a more effective institutional structure. needs and problems in different regions of our region. A political proposal that seeks to communicate with personalities and subjects who share these priorities, paying particular attention to the civic realities present in Tuscany.

+Europa Tuscany is currently working to create a political platform to open a debate with all political and civic forces as an alternative to the right to lead the government of the country: we are ready to contribute, but with the condition of a path, the ambition is to create electoral cartels and not to create political alliances.

Source: Press Office

