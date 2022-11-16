Meloni and her daughter’s case at G20: “Incredible debate, I have the right to be a mother as I want”

“Infamous Controversy“,” case Ridiculous And Ridiculous“,” Don’t let anyone judge you Mom’s Choices“. Around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, news outlets start filling up with statements from politicians expressing solidarity. Georgia Meloney Controversy brought his six-year-old daughter Ginevra with him to the G20 summit in Bali. It is not found in political news reports No attack For the former, the debate, along with critical positions, developed mainly in the media on this issue. The trigger, so to speak, is two published articles Republic And Press. First – “Mother’s Chosen “First”, now that you work so others can do it” – “There is a time for work, there is a time for care” and “Sometimes, as an example at the G20 in Bali, they Can’t be overstated“. In the second (“If Mother Georgia Goes to Bali with Geneva”) author Asia Newman Dayan writes in a paradoxical tone: “Of course, if I were you, I would spend these three days in Bali. between adultsMy daughter, I’m sorry, but mom is saving the Italian, if you want to ask dad, I’ll be back soon, brush your teeth”.

Around noon, the Prime Minister posted a lengthy speech in the form of an Instagram story: “I’m meeting someone on my way home. Excellent discussion About whether or not I should take my daughter with me. (…) I have the right to be a mother as I want and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation without losing a mother in Geneva. In no time, he was showered with certificates of appreciation from politicians of all walks of life and former ministers. Mara Carfagna (“I too have taken my daughter to Congress and political appointments. No one judges mothers’ choices”) to the Chamber of Action-Iv Group Leader Raffaella Baida (“To fit a case against a mother who wants to take her daughter on a business trip is ludicrous and ridiculous.”) Defense Minister Guido Croceto He angrily tweeted: “Leave something out of crude ideological controversy. At least sacred things. Like the relationship between parents and children. #MomMagiorgia”. The M5s leader also has his say Joseph Conte: “I’m on his side this episode, if not, ands or buts”.