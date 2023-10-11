October 11, 2023

Center of Sant Omero near Teramo

Strong earthquake shock Size 3.1 Between felt on Wednesday October 11 at 00:38Abruzzo And this Marche, between provinces Deramo And Ascoli Piceno. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 42 kilometers in the municipality of Sant’Omero (province of Teramo), with its epicenter.


Earthquake shock between Abruzzo and Marche

The earthquake struck after midnight felt by the people.

However, there was no damage to people or property.


Another shock a minute later

One minute after the earthquake, another was recorded with its epicenter in Sant’Omero, this time located. Mosciano Sant’Angelo, Always in Teramo province.

Definitely lighter than the previous one: size 2.0, At a depth of 47 kilometers.

2009 earthquake

Between December 2008 and 2012 Abruzzo, and L’Aquila in particular, was the scene of a series of Earthquake events There are centers throughout the city, the L’Aquila basin and part of the province of L’Aquila (Alto Aterno, Monti della Laga and Lower Valle dell’Aterno).


A strong tremor was reported that day April 6, 2009 At 3:32 am, it registered 5.9 on the Richter scale.

There was an earthquake 309 people are affected. 1600 people were injured And 80 thousand people have been displaced.

