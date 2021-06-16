Tottenham City will open the 2021-22 Premier League

London, UK) – Tottenham vs defending champions Manchester City: This is the big game that kicks off on August 14th in the Premier League 2021-2022 . From today’s official calendar, then, we learn that le united The second force last season He will make his debut at Old Trafford against Bielsa Leeds While the newly promoted Brentford, who has found himself in the First Division for the first time since the 1946-47 season, will host Arsenal in the first round. For Chelsea, the European champions, making their first appearance of the season at Stamford Bridge against Crystal Palace Liverpool will start at the stadium of another team of the tournament, Norwich City.

Prime Minister, the first nightmare for Guardiola

The Canaries will have a very difficult start to the Premier League, as they face Manchester City, Leicester and Arsenal after the Reds. And also Guardiola’s men will not have an easy time in the first part of the tournamentIn the first seven days, Tottenham said, they will also face Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool. The first London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal will take place on September 25, while it will be necessary to wait until November 30 for the first match between Everton and Liverpool. Shortly before, on November 11, the first Manchester derby will take place at Old Trafford.