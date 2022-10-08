October 8, 2022

Tennis, Taylor Fritz climbed into the top ten and will face Tiafoe in the final in Tokyo. The United States is scary for the Davis Cup! - OA Sport

Mirabelle Hunt October 8, 2022

American domain in Tokyo (Japan). In Japanese ATP500 Francis Tiafoe And the Taylor Fritz They won the semi-finals today, straight against South Korea Kwon and Canadian Denis Shapovalov. Tiafoe defeated Asia 6-2, 0-6, 6-4, while the Californian won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

There are some aspects to consider. In the first class, Fritz is number 10 in the virtual world, conquering the top ten he wanted so much for the first time in his career. The growth that already occurred in 2021, continued this year with Success in Indian Wells Masters1000 and title on Eastbourne turfwithout forgetting Reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledoneven if there are no points to be earned in this case.

Taylor is chasing a third title of the season, and it certainly wasn’t something that was part of his programme, given that Covid forced him to stop and not train as much as he wanted. On the other side of the field, Tiafoe will be in fine form, driver for Team World at the Laver Cup and semi-finalist at the US Open.

here this United StateWith this single battery and considering the impressive qualities of the Dual Sock/RAM, They’re really scary from a Davis Cup perspectiveIn the quarter-finals in Malaga (Spain), they will face Italy.

