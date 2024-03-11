Top Up: Incentives for businesses and professionals start March 15

Charging Incentives: The Charging Station Bonus for businesses and professionals starts again on March 15. There is no shortage of resources: 70 million available.

How it works? Contribute 40% of expenses incurred as of November 4, 2021

The incentive is intended for businesses of any size and size Individual professionalsFor a sum share 40%within the minimum limits, of Eligible expensesThose incurred after November 4, 2021. Those already spent and those who spend by June 20 are funded.

attention: the question You can only submit all the documents required by the advertisement Starting with the invoice, and necessarily with the receipt (attesting to payment).

This procedure is valid for anyone He spends less than 375 thousand eurosThose requesting an equal or greater contribution must follow a different procedure and must submit documentation at a later date.

Incentives cannot be combined, only one application is funded

Contribution It cannot be combined with other measures, subsidies and public benefits And you can submit one One question Of contribution.

For professionals who apply Fixed rate systemcannot exceed the value of charging infrastructure 20,000 euros.

You may worry about expensesProcurement and implementation of charging infrastructureincluding costs stabilizing of columns, Electrical systemsthe Construction work If absolutely necessary, monitoring systems and devices.

What wall boxes and columns can be financed, all powers

We can define this global measure in the sense that fIn fact it is a few kilowatts square wall Useful for very small businesses and for a large audience of professionals who need it to recharge their work vehicle, both for Large companies Who can invest hundreds of thousands of euros to provide a fast charging service of more than 100 kilowatts.

The tab below shows the different options in detail Both alternating current and direct current.

The Commission

Other incentive expenses: communication and planning

Here's what the contribution funds. start From purchasing and implementing charging infrastructure Which must be completely new and installed in areas fully available to the beneficiary.

This includes Expenses for installing poles, electrical systems and absolutely necessary construction workSurveillance systems and devices.

It is also funded Connection to the electricity grid and design, business administration, safety and testing costs, up to a maximum of 10% of the total eligible cost.

However, they are not qualified Taxes, fees, expenses and consultations of any kind.

Timing of the question

The application can be submitted online From 12 noon on 15 March 2024 until 5 pm on 20 June 2024. More than three months for those who have not yet invested in the action they are promoting Ministry of Environment and Energy Security It is managed by Invitalia.

All the information On the Invitalia portal link where is the Frequently asked questions section While submitting the application you must Click on the link. For purchases and installations equal to or exceeding €375,000 by companies, the application must be submitted via certified e-mail to this address: [email protected]

