March 5, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Tonight's brilliant corridor of the Chinese space station is visible to the naked eye, evidence

Tonight's brilliant corridor of the Chinese space station is visible to the naked eye, evidence

Karen Hines March 5, 2024 2 min read

Today, March 5 at 7.31 p.m., the Chinese Space Station (Tiangong) will perform with a spectacular transit that can be seen with the naked eye all over Italy. Here is the guide and maps

Tonight, March 5, 2024, it begins From 7:31 p.m China's Tiangong Space Station will put on a show! There will be a wonderful crossing and They can be seen all over Italy with the naked eye. If you have clear skies, eyes on the sky, and punctuality, the clip will take about 5 minutes. there Tiangong It will be easy to recognize because it will be a very bright point in the sky and will not “glitter” like a star but will have a steady light. Below is a map of Rome (for example only). In the next paragraph You'll find out how to download maps from your city (elevation will change but times will be roughly the same as sunrise, west, and sunset to the east).

Chinese space station Tiangong
Map showing the passage of the Chinese space station (Tiangong) from Rome in March 5, 2024 At 7:31 p.m.
Credit: Heaven Above

How to download sky maps of your city?

It's very easy to find out Where and when the Chinese space station (Tiangong) will be visible from your city. The quickest way is to call the website The sky from above Choose your city at the top right. Once done, select Tiangong from the list and you're done. Obviously, maps with time and date will be available for download. This website will also allow you to discover the steps From other satellites from which place. Happy “hunting” everyone and clear skies! Here instead, How to discover Starlinks!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

The new app that helps with math homework and more can be found on the Play Store

March 5, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Watch the imaging of the Earth and the Moon from a distance of more than 1.2 billion kilometers: Here is the video

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Discovery of a monster galaxy 9.2 billion light-years from Earth! Image

March 4, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Tonight's brilliant corridor of the Chinese space station is visible to the naked eye, evidence

March 5, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

The strange and eye-catching helmet of Team Visma cyclists

March 5, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Program news for March

March 5, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The United States confirms the number one destination for wine consumption in 2023 – La Voz de New York

March 5, 2024 Noah French