March 5, 2024

Watch the sunrise on Earth captured by the Moon 55 years ago: the exciting video

Karen Hines March 5, 2024 2 min read

Beautiful shots of Earth rising above the lunar horizon taken by the Apollo 10 lunar module in May 1969

May 24, 1969, beautiful video of Earth It rises above the lunar horizon taken by the Apollo 10 lunar module in May 1969, looking west in the direction of travel. The lunar module was located above the lunar highlands at 105 degrees east longitude at the time the image was taken. Help yourself Amazing video Taken from the moon:

Some information about our planet

With a radius of 6,371 km, Earth is the largest of the terrestrial planets and the fifth largest in the solar system. Earth is exactly one astronomical unit (150 million km) away from us. Shoe This unit is defined exactly like the distance between the Earth and the Sun. It takes light from the Sun about eight minutes, traveling at about 300,000 kilometers per second, to reach our planet. When the solar system settled into its current configuration, about 4.5 billion years ago, Earth formed thanks to gravity collecting gas and dust.

Different “layers”.

Sunrise Luna Terra
Earthrise Taken from the moon. Credit: NASA

Like other terrestrial planets, our planet has A central core, a rocky mantle, and a solid crust. As the Earth revolves around the Sun, it completes one revolution every 23.9 hours. It takes 365.25 days to complete one revolution around Shoe. The additional four hours are compensated every four years by adding one day. That day and year is called a leap year. The Earth's axis of rotation is tilted by 23.4 degrees relative to the plane of the Earth's orbit around the Sun. This tendency causes the annual cycle of the seasons.

sourceImage credit NASA

