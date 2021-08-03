Today’s Horoscope, August 3, 2021: A captivating day for Gemini, Libra news

Blackbeard’s horoscope today, August 3, 2021.

Aries. 21/3 – 20/4

The personal fulfillment that comes through new contacts. Social relations are improving, but there is a lot of gossip for your taste.

Toro. 21/4 – 20/5

A green light for situations that break routine, but beware: drastic changes in nutrition can cause imbalances.

twins. 21/5 – 21/6

A captivating day that brings out your natural vitality. Top communication and social networking. Interesting knowledge of its cultivation.

cancer. 22/6 – 22/7

Extra income quickly runs out between home and work improvements. But the work turned out to be very fruitful, you can compensate.

Lyon. 23/7 – 23/8

Reward yourself on all fronts: personal, social and economic. However, something is weighing you down, perhaps ambition takes away your taste for the little things.

Bakr. 24/8 – 22/9

Clarify the ambiguous points in relations with colleagues, before someone tries to play some tricks on you, but do it with appropriate diplomacy.

Weight scale. 23/9 – 22/10

Brewing results in good news: a new story, a short excursion, the arrival of the news will make you expansive. You will attract the gaze of others.

The scorpion. 23/10 – 22/11

Study a strategy to get out of the way if you find yourself dealing with people who are not at all intimidating.

Sagittario. 23/11 – 21/12

From love to work, to finances, unexpected events abound, while shopping bells ring, leading you into dangerous temptation.

Capricorn. 12/22 – 1/20

Tuesday is full of surprises regarding emotions. The imperative: do not listen to gossip, listen only to the voice of the heart.

Aquarium. 21/1 – 19/2

A breath of flair thanks to the Moon in Gemini. Relationships and creativity are very privileged. New faces spark your curiosity.

fish. 20/2 – 20/3

Wanting to run away to avoid comparisons puts you at odds with your family, causing you to lose even your case at work.

