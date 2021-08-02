WWE: Adam Cole contract mess, angry management, manager fired?

We told you in the afternoon about the strange contractual situation of Adam Cole, which appears to have expired a few weeks ago when the executives were WWE They were convinced there was plenty of time until January 2022 to renew it. A situation that does not seem to deserve the most important and richest company in the sector that PW Insider tried to explain.

Director fired?

According to PW Insider, the contractual status of Adam Cole, the iconic face of NXT, to Senior Vice President of Talent Development Seaman’s Canyon. The CEO was fired on July 23 and this decision appears to have something to do with Cole’s renewal. It seems reasonable that there was some kind of superficiality in the handling of this issue by this manager, and the premise is that his dismissal is a direct consequence.

Bitter management to leak news

It also appears that WWE executives are furious over the news of his contract contract with Adam Cole being released. For Adam Cole, the situation is certainly useful, since in front of him there is the possibility to choose the show that stimulates him the most and which will seem most advantageous to him. Who knows if his NXT TakeOver 36 match against Kyle O’Reilly, scheduled for August 22, might not be his last foray into WWE.