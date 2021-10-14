Almost unrecognizable after one month of retirement

Samir Nasri is 34 years old like Benzema, Messi or Cavani, but he is a former football player. and show up. A year after his last team (Anderlecht) he hung up his boots. He let himself go abruptly and the sporting condition is very far from what it was before. In the “Match of Champions” that saw Olympique Marseille legends and a UNICEF representative on the pitch, his character could not have gone unnoticed.

Yes he is Samir Nasri. It is difficult to recognize him given the apparent decline in his level after a month in retirement. The 34-year-old former footballer hung up his boots after his recent experience with Anderlecht. He’s the same age as Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema or Edinson Cavani, but he’s been in another dimension for some time: his career has taken a completely different turn. He’s been standing still for a year and it shows. He let himself go enough, all of a sudden. And the sporting condition is far from that of a player who had a slender, graceful and graceful physique, quick to dribble and daring enough to engage in duels with opponents.

In the “Match of Champions” that saw Olympique Marseille legends and a UNICEF representative on the pitch, his character could not have gone unnoticed. Disgraceful comments on social networks against him especially for comparison with other players like Drogba (the protagonist with a trilogy), Karembeu, Cambiasso, Kluivert, Ravanelli or the current Formula 1 driver, Pierre Gasly. Since he hung up his boots, the former Arsenal, Manchester City and Sevilla began another life. Another victory without the stress of eating tight tables and workouts, the crazy tunes that today’s calendars include.

Bravo, not much. Always on the verge of exploding, you will never succeed. Nasri’s career has always been marked by daring descents (not just on the pitch) and surprising ascents. It was like he was on a rollercoaster: he had never lacked talent and continuity and he had lacked a “head”. Then Marseille landed in England and entered the Premier League with the transfer cake to Manchester City. Things went badly, and from there the proverb went downhill until a brief appearance in Turkey and then Belgium. So tonight, goodbye to football he had already given him for at least a year.