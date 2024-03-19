Juan Jesus: “Acerbe is lying, he told me you were a black man”

Juan Jesus roars against Francisco Acerbe, and the peace achieved last evening, on the pitch at San Siro, is already a thing of the past. After hearing the words of Acerbe's agent, but above all those of the Inter defender who has just returned to Milan after his retirement with the national team, the Brazilian in the evening used Instagram to repeat his thoughts. Above all, in quotes, on his official account, he confirmed that the Nerazzurri called him “nigger”.

clarification

—

Juan Jesus was very decisive on social media: “For me, the issue was closed yesterday on the field with Acerbe’s apology, and frankly I would have preferred not to return to something as vile as what I suffered. Today, but I read “Acerbe’s statements are completely inconsistent with the reality of the facts,” And with what he himself said yesterday on the field and with the evidence also shown by the videos and explicit lips in which he asks me for my forgiveness. So I'm not with her. Racism is fought here and now. Acerbe told me, “Go away, black, you are just black.” After I protested to the referee, he admitted that he had made a mistake and apologized to me, also adding: “For me, as a black man, this is an insult like any other. Today he changed his story and claims there was no racial slur. “I have nothing to add.”