Tim, from March 1, the new CFO of Calaza

Adrian Calaza will join Tim .’s group Reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer and General Manager, Pietro Labriola, effective 1 March 2022, succeeding Giovanni Ronca as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). This was announced by Tim at the end of the board meeting. Calaza will also assume the role of manager responsible for preparing Tim’s accounting documents after submitting the company’s draft 2021 financial statements.

Adrian Calaza has worked for more than twenty years at Tim Group, having held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Entel Bolivia, Telecom Argentina and most recently Tim Brasil. He has extensive knowledge of the telecommunications sector and in particular the Tim Group, as well as solid experience gained in complex situations, with special attention to managing unusual transactions.

industrial plan – TIM’s Board of Directors met today, chaired by Salvatore Rossi, to get an update on the progress of the industrial scheme. During the meeting, Pietro Labriola, CEO and Managing Director of Tim, we read in a note at the end of the board that lasted more than 5 hours, we explained to the board of directors “the plan in question, which identifies different and specific economic and development models for the markets in which the group operates: major clients (general management) and large businesses), consumers (small and medium businesses, households and individuals), network infrastructures, and Brazil.”

It should be noted once again that the Board of Directors “has been updated with special consideration for the Group’s key growth areas: major customers, an area where cloud services, Internet of Things and cybersecurity are an engine for the development of state digitization with the support of the National Domain Name Registry (PNRR).; Brazil, A high-growth region that will significantly benefit from the synergies resulting from the acquisition of Oi’s mobile assets, the launch of 5G and the strategy of continually enhancing its customer base through dedicated partnerships, including banking and entertainment.”

Overall, Tim stresses, “The plan will set a model for each business that ensures its development in terms of innovation, profitability and value creation.”