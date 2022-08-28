This is the only example that can be driven on public roads

If you’re looking to lighten your wallet with €200,000, you can treat yourself to a Ferrari SF90. The sleek car offers plenty of power paired with crisp handling, thanks to a well-organized chassis and reactive steering. Simply put, if you are looking for something more attractive, you will have to run, unless you buy it from there Ferrari Challenge 488 year 2018.

Originally built as a track-only racing car, seller Sasso Automotive claims it This is the world’s first road-based Ferrari 488 Challenge. Yes, you read that right: You are legally allowed to be taken to the supermarket and back. The UK-based dealer did not share any details about the conversion, but notes that the process was carried out by a professional racing team.

The Ferrari 488 Challenge has been approved to walk the road

Several changes have made it easier to live with the mid-engine car, such as one reverse camera. Look closely and you’ll notice that the Spartan center console now has controls for the horn and hazard lights. Of course, the smooth rubber has been replaced by Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 road-approved tires. Elsewhere, a pair of aftermarket-look daytime running lights are housed in the prominent front air intakes.

It’s definitely bound to cause a stir when you go into town to get some milk, especially with Al Zahia Gulf Oil. The paint was already there, but it can be removed on request. The four-year-old Ferrari was used sparingly, covering only 700 kilometers of new. The 3.9-liter turbocharged V8 barely broke, but with 660 horsepower, this job should be fun.

The 488 GTB it’s based on is indeed a fast car, but thanks to the amazing diet, the Challenge is faster and lighter. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is covered in 2.8 seconds. It is safe to assume that this particular model is a bit heavier, given the various modifications required to make it usable on public roads.

While it’s interesting, we can’t imagine why anyone would want to drive a race car on the road. Yes, the idea sounds very tempting, but remember that the Challenge doesn’t have any of the 488’s normal amenities. There’s no radio or satellite navigation, and while those racing seats look supportive, we’re not quite sure they’re as comfy..when you’re stuck in a traffic jam. Without sound-absorbing materials in a car on the road, walking would likely be cumbersome.

But if you’re looking for something to use on a quiet Sunday morning – or you’d rather take your weekend game to the track and back – it makes perfect sense. Plus, you’ll be the only person on the road to have the Ferrari 488 Challenge fully legal, and that’s really a thing. Previously, the company converted six examples of the fearsome McLaren P1 GTR into legal cars. UK-based racing specialists also decided to build the first car Pagani Zonda Revolucion Road Approved For the world, an extremely rare masterpiece with an 800 hp V12 engine.